Spooky Halloween Fun at Newfield Lodge Care Home

Resident Raymond Cowell at HC-One’s Newfield Lodge Care Home decorating Halloween themed cookies

HC-One’s Newfield Lodge Care Home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, was filled with laughter, creativity, and a touch of spooky spirit as children joined residents for a special Halloween cookie decorating event.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heartwarming collaboration between Newfield Lodge and Glasshoughton Infant Academy brought generations together for a festive celebration of community. Children arrived eager to get hands-on, while residents were delighted to share stories, tips, and baking skills, creating an atmosphere brimming with joy and camaraderie.

Most Popular

Together, the youngsters and residents decorated a variety of Halloween-themed cookies, from ghoulish ghosts to mischievous pumpkins. The event provided a wonderful opportunity for everyone to get creative, enjoy each other’s company, and celebrate the spooky season in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Poole, Activities Coordinator at HC-One’s Newfield Lodge Care Home, said:

Resident Kathlyn Green at HC-One’s Newfield Lodge Care Home decorating Halloween themed cookies

“Spending time with the school children was truly magical. Seeing our residents and the children working together, laughing, and sharing stories reminded us all of the joy that comes from connecting across generations.”

Intergenerational activities, like the Halloween cookie decorating event, offer countless benefits for both residents and children. For older adults, spending time with young people can boost mood, spark memories, and provide a sense of purpose and connection. For children, engaging with seniors encourages empathy, patience, and an appreciation for different life experiences.

By bringing generations together, Newfield Lodge creates meaningful relationships that enrich the lives of everyone involved, fostering a stronger sense of community and shared joy. The cookie decorating event is just one of the many ways Newfield Lodge Care Home fosters community engagement and meaningful experiences for both residents and local families.

For more information about Newfield Lodge Care Home, please visit: https://www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes/newfield-lodge