Shocking heist in Pudsey

This is what was in place at 7.30pm on the 9th October. Pudsey, October 10 — A local woman was left stunned and heartbroken after discovering that her entire stable block had been stolen in an audacious overnight theft. At 5am on Friday morning, Michaela arrived at the smallholding she shares with her sister Katrina to feed their beloved animals—most of which are rescues, including horses, sheep, and goats. What she found was devastating: the entire stable block, less than a year old, was gone without a trace. “At first, I thought I was losing my mind,” Michaela said. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. The whole structure—gone.”

Thieves have stolen and entire stable block in shocking overnight heist in Pudsey.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local woman was left stunned and heartbroken after discovering that her entire stable block had been stolen in an audacious overnight theft.

Most Popular

At 5am on Friday October 10, Michaela Midgley arrived at the smallholding she shares with her sister Katrina Heseltine to feed their beloved animals—most of which are rescues, including horses, sheep, and goats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What she found was devastating: the entire stable block, less than a year old, was gone without a trace.

Everything gone!!

“At first, I thought I was losing my mind,” Michaela said. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. The whole structure—gone.”

The sisters, known in the Pudsey community for their tireless dedication to animal welfare, had worked hard to save £4,000 to buy the stables just under a year ago.

The theft has not only stripped them of their investment but has also left them with significant additional damage, including the destruction of lighting and the water system.

The estimated cost of the damage now exceeds £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What a mess!

Michaela and Katrina have made personal sacrifices to care for their animals—choosing their passion over holidays, new cars, or home upgrades.

The sudden loss of the stables, particularly with winter approaching, has left them in urgent need of support.

A family friend has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the sisters rebuild and continue caring for the animals they’ve rescued and nurtured.

The page is appealing to the public for donations—no matter how small—to help them recover from this devastating blow.

To contribute or share the campaign, visit: https://gofund.me/0066e19be

Police are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward.