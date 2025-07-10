RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre in Middlesbrough braced for busiest day
Last year, the charity’s frontline rescue teams dealt with more animal welfare incidents on 10 July than any other day over the summer months (Jun-Aug) with a total of 1,157 incidents - which is around a whopping 48 incidents every hour.
These incidents include giving advice to owners, transferring animals in need of help, rescuing animals - and also responding to cruelty reports which sadly peak during the summer months.
This comes as the animal welfare charity recently released startling new statistics as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign - showing the cruel side of summer people don’t see.
In June, July and August last year the RSPCA took 34,401* cruelty calls to their emergency line - compared to 25,887* the year before - up by a third.
On average, the charity received 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period or one call every two minutes the line was open.
Cassie Newman, Director of Operations at the RSPCA, said: “Many people are often surprised to hear that we receive more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year. This means that not only are our officers incredibly busy responding to reports and rescuing animals from cruelty but our animal centres and hospitals are under even more pressure at a time when they are faced with the kitten season potentially resulting in an increased intake in cats, pets being abandoned when their owners go on holiday, and a peak in cruelty - partly due to the longer days.
“In order to be able to care for all the animals coming through our doors, RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre in North Yorkshire needs the public’s support at this critical time.
“That’s why we’ve launched the Summer Cruelty Campaign. Together, we can rescue animals from the worst cruelty, provide life-saving treatment, and give them all the care and love they urgently need. We’re so grateful to anyone backing the Summer Cruelty Appeal and choosing to donate.”
RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre in Middlesbrough, Cleveland, is caring for Lurcher cross Tonks this RSPCA’s busiest summer day
Ten month-old Lurcher cross Tonks was sadly abandoned with her mum and some other dogs before coming into the care of the RSPCA. Despite her ordeal, she is affectionate, people-orientated and really fun to be around. She enjoys her home comforts such as settling on her soft bed with a chew.
However, she can also be an active dog and would appreciate an active home who can give her plenty of mental stimulation and physical exercise. As she was abandoned, she likes to be around people most of the time to keep her company so will need an owner who can slowly introduce her to the concept that it’s okay to be left alone for short periods.
She could live with families with secondary school age children or older and would prefer to be the only pet in the home.
If you think you can give Tonks a loving home please visit her profile here
Summer should be a season of joy for animals. Long walks on golden evenings. Zoomies on the beach. Stretching out in the garden to soak up the sun. But there’s a side to summer you don’t see. For thousands of animals, it’s a season of pain, fear and suffering, when cruelty peaks. Support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal at: rspca.org.uk/endcruelty