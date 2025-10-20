Residents at Wetherby care home enjoy a wheelie wonderful day with Get Cycling CIC
The event was filled with laughter, joy, and fond memories as residents had the opportunity to hop on the bikes, many for the first time in years. The specially adapted bicycles, complete with additional battery power, allowed everyone to safely enjoy the experience, regardless of mobility or ability level.
Resident Vi Collins said: “It was very good and lots of fun!” echoing the sentiments of the entire home.
Ursula Herbert, Activities Co-ordinator at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home, said: “This event was so amazing.
"To see the residents and staff laughing and having so much fun together was just wonderful. Everyone loved it when our Home and Deputy Managers also had a go on the bikes. It was just the most incredible morning, so much laughter and such a total feel-good activity for everyone involved.”
The event truly brought the Windsor Court community together, with all staff on duty joining residents outdoors to share in the excitement and create beautiful new memories.
Get Cycling CIC is a York-based not-for-profit company that promotes inclusive cycling for people of all abilities. Their visit to Windsor Court was part of their ongoing mission to make cycling accessible, enjoyable, and empowering for everyone.
The event proved to be a huge hit with residents and colleagues alike, a truly uplifting day filled with smiles, laughter, and a shared sense of community spirit.
Windsor Court is part of over 280 HC-One homes across the UK, each dedicated to providing a kind and welcoming community for older people. New residents joining before 30th November 2025 can take advantage of a special offer: 4 weeks for the price of 3.
Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn, visit Windsor Court - Care Home in Wetherby, North Yorkshire | HC One today and find out more about life at Windsor Court.
Home Manager Angela Shutt praised the day’s success, highlighting the value of inclusive, engaging activities that promote wellbeing and joy for residents.
“It was lovely to see everyone taking part, residents, colleagues, and managers alike. Days like this remind us what makes Windsor Court such a special place.”