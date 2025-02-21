Residents at local care home are visited by alpacas

Mulberry Court care home, in Rawcliffe York was full of animal mischief when a group of alpacas came to visit the home.

Residents at Mulberry Court were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their home as Butterwick Animal Retreat paid a visit.

General Manager Rachael Moss said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Bridget was very excited by the Butterwick Alpaca Retreat’s animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

Mulberry Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals Mulberry Court provides residential care and nursing care for 61 residents from respite care to long term stays.