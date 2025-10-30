Quartet’s 37st weight loss scores her a place at Slimming World finals and congratulations from a rugby legend

And they celebrated their incredible achievement with former England rugby international James Haskell, who described them as a ‘role models’.

Collette Calvert, 65, who lost 11st 9lbs, Lucy Price, 42, who lost 10st 0.5lbs, Jenny Newsome, 43, who lost 9st 1.5lbs and Karlie Acaster, 39, who lost 7st 1.5lbs were four of just 42 women to secure a place at the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2025 competition, held at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire.

Collette, who slimmed from 21st 2.5slbs to 9st 7.5lbs, earned her place at the semi-finals after the members of her group in Garforth voted for her to represent them nationally.

She said: “Before I joined Slimming World, I felt stuck. My weight was affecting me on the inside and out – it impacted my health and the way I felt about myself. My confidence was low and I was self-conscious about my size, but I didn’t know how to change things.

“It was thinking about how my weight might impact my future health that jolted me into doing something about it. Finding Slimming World was a turning point. I didn’t realise then that it would be the best decision I’d ever make.

“I discovered a way of eating that worked for me and my life – it wasn’t like a diet at all and I couldn’t believe it when I lost 9lbs in my first week. I didn’t have to give up the meals I loved, old favourites like a cooked breakfast were still on the menu, just cooked in a healthier way. I started trimming the fat off meat and using low-calorie cooking spray instead of oil, for instance. It wasn’t long before people started noticing, and that gave me the motivation to keep going.”

Lucy from Treeton says the support of her Slimming World group kept her motivation high too: “My Slimming World group and my Consultant Caroline have been incredible. The support, ideas and encouragement from everyone each week helped me believe I could do this. Going to the group each week was a reset for me, and they’ve been there for me every step of the way. Each week we’d talk about any challenges we had coming up or share new recipes we’d tried, and I learned so much – about food, and about myself and my own relationship with food.”

As Jenny, from Castleford, started to lose weight, she began to think about becoming more active.

She says: “My Consultant Rachel would often talk about Slimming World’s activity support programme and how important activity was for your overall health.

"As I lost weight and felt more confident, I decided to give it a go. I started by walking the dog every day and built that up to grow my ability and now I go to the gym four times a week as well. I find it really helps me mentally and emotionally too.”

James, who played for England in two Rugby World Cups and earned 77 caps for England, is known for promoting mental and physical wellbeing and was full of admiration for the women’s journey.

He said: “Jenny, Collette, Lucy and Karlie have done something truly inspiring. They’ve taken control of their health, built their confidence and developed life-long healthy habits. It shows that with the right support and mindset, you can achieve the things you set out to. They’ve become stronger – physically and mentally – and for that they’re each real role models.”

Kate Reid who runs the group that Karlie attends says she is so proud of what she’s achieved she says: “Karlie is a star and watching her journey has been a privilege. She’s not just lost weight, she’s grown in confidence and self-belief.

"She’s a huge support to others in group and a brilliant example of what can be achieved.

"Losing weight isn’t easy, we know that, and support plays a huge role in people’s motivation and success.

