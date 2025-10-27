Parkinson's UK announces new partnership with the Rugby Football League (RFL) to help more Yorkshire communities get into Social Rugby League

Social Rugby League is an adaptable and accessible form of the sport which can help people with long term health conditions.

The new partnership is aiming to coach more Rugby League coaches to deliver adaptable and accessible Social Rugby League sessions for people living with Parkinson's and other neurological conditions

Parkinson’s UK has supported the Week of Social Impact from the Rugby Football League (RFL) by delivering a new training session for Rugby League coaches.

The CPD training was delivered as part of a programme of work between the RFL and Parkinson’s UK which is aiming to help more people living with the condition to get into Social Rugby League

The partnership between the two organisations also includes opportunities for Rugby League coaches and instructors to learn more about Parkinson’s as a condition and how the sport can be adapted to give more people an opportunity to play.

Social Rugby League continues to grow in popularity across the UK and the sport is proving beneficial for all ages and abilities of people living with Parkinson’s.

Social Rugby League can have many benefits for people living with Parkinson’s including:

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

More social interactions

Improved wellbeing and mental health

Ashleigh Seddon, Social Impact Manager at the Rugby Football League, said: "At the RFL we're proud to partner with Parkinson's UK as part of the Week of Social Impact 2025.

"This partnership is a brilliant example of how sport can bring communities together and create an ever-lasting impact."

"By working with Parkinson's UK, we're removing barriers and helping to ensure that more people living with Parkinson's can experience the joy, confidence and connection that sport, especially Rugby League brings!"

Lauren Mulligan, Physical Activity Engagement Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said:“It’s been fantastic to work with the team from the RFL for their Week of Social Impact.

“As a charity, we know how important physical activity can be for a person’s physical and mental wellbeing, plus having that social connection can give people a real boost.”

“I’m delighted to have been able to train RFL accredited Rugby League coaches and to help them better understand the needs of people living with Parkinson’s. Rugby League is an accessible way for all ages and abilities and it’s great to see the work of the RFL Foundation for the Week of Social Impact.”

For more information about the RFL Week of Social Impact, visit https://www.rugby-league.com/social-impact