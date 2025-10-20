Online safety films made by young people in Leeds support campaign run by NSPCC and local partners

A series of short films made by young people in Leeds will be screened to professionals and public this week, as they appeal to the city’s decision makers to help create a safer online world.

The multiagency online safety campaign, led by the NSPCC with partners including Child Friendly Leeds, home broadband provider Plusnet and West Yorkshire Police, has been running for over 12 months.

Aimed at offering support and advice to professionals, parents and children across the city, the campaign has also worked with the city’s Youth Council and St Francis Catholic Primary School in Morley to create a series of short films which share online safeguarding advice with young people.

The films will premiere at a special event on Wednesday (October 22), at Leeds Civic Hall, followed by presentations from the NSPCC, Child Friendly Leeds and other local partners. As part of the event, Leeds Youth Council will also present an open letter to local and national politicians to help keep children safer online.

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager, said: “Working with young people and our partners in Leeds on this campaign has been incredibly productive, and hosting this event to showcase their wonderful work is a great way to round it off.

“It’s vital that everyone is aware of the dangers children face online every day, and the open letter is a great way to highlight these issues to decision makers across the city. Finding accessible ways to empower adults and young people to know what to do if they experience something upsetting online is just as important.”

Wania Ahmad, one of the young people involved in the project, said: “There is no doubt that the online world can be a powerful and positive space for young people when used safely. However, we cannot ignore the many risks and challenges it brings, as they have the potential to deeply harm young people’s wellbeing.

“We are asking the people in positions of power to step up and make the difference we need to see. Because online safety is not a privilege. It is a shared responsibility. One that lies with our leaders, policymakers, and all those who shape the digital spaces we use every day.

“We need them to take action. Our policies must hold social media companies to account and should reflect the needs and realities of young people. But that can only happen when their voices are put front and centre in the decisions that are made. We need your help to turn the recommendations in our open letter into real change so that we can create an online world where every young person can truly thrive. And that begins with pledging your support and standing with us in our fight for a safer, more empowering digital future for all."

The campaign has reached thousands of local children across Leeds, offering safeguarding tips and resources including live stage performances of The Net – Sam’s Story which brought online safety workshops to schools across the city.

The campaign also ran a series of Listen & Learn sessions for professionals who work with children across the city, sharing details about support services and helping them become more confident dealing with online safety issues.

Gail said: “It’s been wonderful to work with so many brilliant organisations across Leeds as part of this online safety campaign. Seeing the work of the city’s young people alongside childcare professionals from across Leeds has been so rewarding, and I hope their films will inspire other young people as much as they’ve inspired me.”

To find out more about the campaign, visit the Campaigns section at www.childfriendlyleeds.com, click here or email [email protected]