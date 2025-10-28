“No one deserves to grieve alone,” Sue Ryder invites Leeds community to Celebrate a Life this December

Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life is a special event bringing the community together to remember and honour those who have died.

National palliative care and bereavement support charity Sue Ryder is inviting people from across Leeds and the surrounding area to come together for its annual remembrance event taking place this December.

The event will be held at Leeds City Museum, Millennium Square, at 2 pm on Sunday, 7 December, and is open to everyone, not just those whose loved ones were cared for by the charity which runs Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

Laura Hill is part of the team from the Leeds Sue Ryder hospice, helping to make the event special.

She said: “Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life Leeds offers a safe, warm, and supportive space to come together with friends and family to join others who are also living with loss; celebrate the lives of those who have meant so much to us and reflect on special memories.

“We know that grief stays with us as we move through life, and this can feel lonely at times. Coming together with the Sue Ryder community to remember someone special can bring comfort and connection to many, because we believe that no one deserves to grieve alone.”

During the event, attendees will be invited to write a personal dedication to someone special and add their name to our dedication screen. The gathering will also include readings and live music.

Limited spaces are available, and people are asked to register to attend via sueryder.org/RememberLeeds or contact [email protected] or call 0113 203 3340 for more information.

Sue Ryder offers a range of free grief support to help people learn to live life with grief in it. Visit sueryder.org/Grief