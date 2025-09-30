NHS 10k run returns in 2026

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) has announced that its TEWV 10k running event will return in 2026.

Now entering its third year, the NHS organised event will see people of all abilities run, jog or walk 10k around the Knavesmire, York Racecourse, on Sunday 26 April.

    A 1 mile fun run for anyone aged three and up will also take place, with all finishers receiving a medal.

    The event began in 2024 and is the first of its kind from the mental health, learning disability and autism NHS Trust.

    Emma Brookshaw, a modern matron at the Trust and organiser of the event, said: “We are the only NHS Trust in the region to organise our own 10k running event and we are so proud of what we have achieved.

    “The TEWV 10k and TEWV Fun Run are open to anyone – you don’t have to work for the NHS.

    “Anyone can get involved – whether you’re running, jogging, walking, supporting or volunteering.”

    Entries for the TEWV 10k are £10. All entry fees will go towards the staging of the events.

    To find out more and enter, visit www.tewv.nhs.uk/running

