New Homes Near Leeds Approved

An image of what homes could look like

More than 100 new homes in Sherburn-in-Elmet have been given the green light.

A joint application from housebuilders Persimmon and Redrow, for 106 new homes on land south of Bartlett View and Rochester Row, has been approved by the Planning Inspectorate.

Of these new homes, 20% will either be transferred to a housing association or sold for affordable rent or as part of the First Homes scheme.

A mix of homes will be provided, ranging from 1 to 4-bed properties with air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric charging points.

New public open spaces, pedestrian links and a new play park will be incorporated.

The developers will contribute just over £1 million in funding to the local authority, to go towards local education and healthcare provision.

This includes more than £775,000 towards primary and secondary school provision, £91,400 for early years provision, £75,960 towards special educational needs and disabilities support and £127,206 for healthcare.

Scott Waters, Persimmon Regional Managing Director, said: “We’re pleased that these plans for high-quality and sustainable new homes for local people have been approved.

“Residents will enjoy significant areas of green, public open spaces and pedestrian links seamlessly connecting this new phase with the existing development.”

John Handley, managing director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our latest development in Sherburn in Elmet will contribute much-needed high-quality housing in a district where there is currently a shortfall.

“Our Heritage Collection homes reflect the established character of earlier phases and will cater to a wide range of buyers, from growing families to downsizers.”