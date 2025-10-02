New homes deliver almost £100,000 to Leeds community

Redrow's Whitehall Grange

A newly completed homes development in New Farnley has delivered a significant boost to sustainable travel and highways improvements in Leeds.

The final home at Whitehall Grange, located off Whitehall Road, has now been occupied, with homebuilder Redrow completing all 114 properties in just three years.

Linked to the development’s planning consent, Redrow has contributed just over £98,200 to the community. Payments include more than £62,000 towards Leeds Council’s sustainable travel fund to ‘enable residents to choose more active and sustainable modes of travel and improve road safety’ and a highways contribution of £30,000.

Outside of the section 106 contributions, Redrow also donated £1,650 to Leeds-based bed charity Zarach when the show homes first opened, as part of its ongoing partnership.

The show homes at The Glade at Woodland Vale

The homebuilder supports the charity, which helps children and their families who are living in poverty, with a donation of £150 for every new show home bedroom it opens.

Redrow Yorkshire’s sales director Steve Jackson said: “Wherever Redrow builds, we always aim to help existing communities to thrive, as well as creating brand new neighbourhoods in great locations.

“Whitehall Grange has proved to be a popular choice among buyers, with its best of both worlds’ location, being close to the centre of Leeds and with green space and woodland on the doorstep.

“We’re proud to be part of this community and to contribute such a significant amount of funding that will make a lasting difference, particularly to encourage more sustainable travel in the local area.”

Just five miles away in Wakefield, Redrow is currently building homes at The Glade at Woodland Vale.

Surrounding Haigh Wood, Woodland Vale is shaping up to be one of the most desirable and attractive new communities in the area. The development is being built across four parcels of land totalling 64 acres and will eventually consist of 300 homes.

Properties all hail from the homebuilder’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

For further information on The Glade at Woodland Vale visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-glade-at-woodland-vale-162807 or call the sales team on 01924 961116.