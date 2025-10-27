Nesso Coffee brings Italian brunch to Leeds city centre

Nesso Coffee celebrates launch of its second site, on Merrion Street, with pistachio cannoli giveaway.

Award-winning independent café celebrates Leeds Merrion Street launch by giving away 200 FREE Italian Pistachio Cannoli on Tuesday 28th October.

Nesso Coffee, the independent Italian-inspired brunch and afternoon tea venue created by award-winning Leeds chef Bobby Geetha, has opened its second site in the heart of Leeds city centre.

In true Italian style, Nesso is celebrating the launch of its new Merrion Street café by giving away 200 FREE Italian Pistachio Cannoli - a Sicilian fried pastry filled with pistachio ricotta cream.

The first customers to come into the café on Tuesday 28th October from 9am will receive a free Cannoli.

Nesso Coffee interior.

Founded in 2023, Nesso has already gained a cult following in Morley for its creative twist on traditional Italian café culture. The Leeds venue continues that passion, offering bold brunch flavours and a day-to-night menu packed with Italian delicacies.

All day brunch favourites include Breakfast Hash, Pulled Duck Hash, Smoked Salmon Avo Toast, French Toast made with Panettone, Mini Pancakes, Focaccia Marinara, Breakfast Baps and Crostones - an Italian open cheese toastie.

Ingredients are sourced from Italy, for an authentic and delicious food experience.

Bobby Geetha, Nesso Coffee’s Concept Consultant said: “We are a proudly Yorkshire independent café with a squeeze of Italian flair. Our new Leeds city-centre venue is a home-away-from-home, bringing our signature brunch, coffee culture and wine-bar vibe to the heart of the city.

Pistachio Cannoli

“We’ve loved the response from Morley and can’t wait to introduce more people to our Italian-inspired food and drinks, in our relaxed, modern venue. Come along on 28th October and treat yourself to one of our delicious Italian Pistachio Cannoli!”

For those with a sweet tooth, there are desserts to die for, including Baked Biscoff Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Tiramisu, Matitozzi (an Italian cream-filled brioche bun), Pistachio Cannoli and Pastel de Nata.

Nesso’s drinks menu showcases 100% single-origin Arabica coffee, along with speciality lattes such as Japanese Matcha, Iced Purple Ube, and the Instagram-favourite Beetroot Latte. The café also serves bubble tea, smoothies, Italian wines, beers, and signature spritz cocktails.

The two sites are the only Yorkshire cafes offering an innovative Brunch Afternoon Tea (£44.50 for two), featuring prosecco, giant baked scones, cupcakes, pistachio and hazelnut cannolis, focaccia pizza or brunch dish, tea or coffee, and a finishing ice cream cone. (Add Champagne for £59.50)

Nesso also offers a brunch dish and a bottle of wine or prosecco for £27.50, or guests can upgrade to Champagne for £39.50.

Geetha adds: “Whether you’re grabbing a specialty coffee mid-morning, meeting friends for brunch or settling in for after-work drinks, Nesso caters to a full day’s experience.”

Designed in a Japandi style, blending Japanese minimalism with Scandinavian simplicity, the café’s warm, calming interiors were inspired by Bobby Geetha’s time training at Noma in Denmark.

Address: 42 Merrion Street, Leeds LS2 8JG (beneath Scape Student Accommodation), 9am – 9pm, 7 days a week.