MP Rachael Maskell visits Mossdale Residence to celebrate community spirit at coffee morning event

HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home in Burnholme, York, was visited on Tuesday August 19 by MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Rachael Maskell, and chatting to her about what life is like at Mossdale Residence Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Burnholme community.

MP Rachael Maskell enjoyed a tour round the 80 bedded residential and nursing care home, including the central courtyard garden, lounge, bedrooms and state of the art facilities, before joining residents, colleagues and the local community for a cup of tea and a slice of cake as part of the home’s coffee morning event.

Julie Banks, Home Manager at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home, commented:

MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell chatting to residents at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home

“Rachael Maskell’s visit to our home created a truly uplifting atmosphere, giving residents the chance to share their experiences and talk openly about the issues that matter most to them. The conversations were both heartfelt and constructive, highlighting practical ways we can work together to bring about positive change for our community.”

Rachael Maskell MP for York Central, said: "It was wonderful to visit Mossdale to chat to residents at their coffee morning, listen to their perspectives on current affairs and have a tour of this homely facility. As always, the staff are so warm and welcoming, and the residents certainly shared their love of the home. It was also good to be able to follow up an issue a resident raised with me and to secure the outcome she was seeking. Without doubt, this care home is all about the residents, and ensuring they have the highest quality of care."

To learn more about Mossdale Residence Care Home or other HC-One homes in your area, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.