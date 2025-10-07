Motor Neurone Disease research nurse joins Leeds team

Dr Linford Fernandes, Consultant Neurologist, Dr Agam Jung, Consultant Neurologist and Director of Leeds MND Care Centre, Kate Hartley, Lead Research Nurse, MND Association, Emelda Veraque, MND Senior Research Nurse, Dr Shaun Foo, Consultant Neurologist, Dr Stefan Williams, Consultant Neurologist

A new Motor Neurone Disease research nurse has joined the highly-acclaimed team at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, to help patients take part in vital trials.

Emelda Veraque becomes part of the multi-disciplinary team as it prepares to move into the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds later this autumn.

Her position is funded by the MND Association as part of its ambitious £7.2 million Research Nurse Network, which will give more people diagnosed with the disease the opportunity to take part in research across the country.

Research nurses provide patients with information about research, identify trials they are eligible for, explain what is involved, and provide ongoing support if they choose to take part.

Emelda, who is an experienced neurology research nurse, said: “I feel incredibly proud to be part of the Rob Burrow Centre and to work alongside the amazing team here.

“It’s inspiring to see research taking place right here in the heart of Leeds funded by the MND Association and I’m excited to support these opportunities to people living with MND and their families.

“I will be helping to embed research in the MND team here and raising awareness with families and patients about the trials that are available and how we can help them participate.

“I’m really looking forward to getting into the new building – the patients and families and the whole team are very excited. It’s fantastic because it will be like a home from home, where we can all be together.”

Dr Agam Jung, Consultant Neurologist and Director of Leeds MND Care Centre at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “Research will be a crucial part of the work taking place at the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND. It’s vital that we explore new ways of diagnosing and treating MND, for patients now and in the future. It’s fantastic that we have already got a number of research projects approved at the centre and a research team in place.

“We are thrilled that this post has been funded by the MND Association to help us offer even more support to patients here in Leeds.”

In time, MND Association Research Nurses will be embedded into the 24 MND Care Centres and Networks across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Sally Hughes, Director of Services and Partnerships at the MND Association, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Emelda Veraque as the MND Association Research Nurse at Leeds Care Centre, joining our national Research Nurse Network.

"This marks another important step in our commitment to ensuring that everyone diagnosed with motor neurone disease has access to the latest research opportunities.

“Research nurses play a vital role - both in identifying suitable trials and guiding people through the process, and in offering compassionate and informed support every step of the way.

“With the expansion of our £7.2 million Research Nurse Network, we’re building a future where research is embedded in care, and where every person living with MND can make empowered choices about their involvement in shaping tomorrow’s treatments.

“We’re delighted Emelda has joined the Network and we are looking forward to welcoming more nurses over the coming months.”

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org