More time to embrace iconic Leeds artwork

The mural on Aire Street

The Embrace – a 14m street art mural, created by artist Elle Koziupa and Global Street Art, will be available to view for a further month on Aire Street, Leeds.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Embrace, a giant mural that visually encapsulates the story of what has - and continues to - make Leeds such a vibrant cultural hub, is now available to view until 19 October.

Most Popular

Numbers of visitors to the Aire Street site, together with high volumes of social media interactions, point to the popularity of the imposing street art creation. As a result, the mural will remain in place for longer to allow more people to see the piece of art that’s got people talking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artwork, supported by CrossCountry, draws on the city’s proud industrial history, its renowned cultural vitality, sporting prowess, notable landmarks and inclusive communities, and reinforces the importance of celebrating the city’s strong roots and heritage.

Dr Lee Bofkin, CEO of Global Street Art, said: “We're happy to be able to extend Elle Koziupa's mural, The Embrace for another month until 19 October, allowing even more people to enjoy it. Our mission at Global Street Art is to live in painted cities, and we're proud that the city of Leeds has welcomed this mural and given it such a great response!"

David Mullins, Head of Brand, Communications & Digital Strategy, for CrossCountry, comments: “What a fantastic reception The Embrace has received since its unveiling in August! Many people have taken the time to stop and view the street artwork created by Elle and appreciate the ways she has illustrated how Leeds has grown and become the great city it is today. It is a major transport hub, and CrossCountry is proud to help bring people together as they make their own personal journeys, create memories and connect with others.

“I encourage anyone who hasn’t been to Aire Street yet to see the mural, to get there as soon as they can to enjoy it.”