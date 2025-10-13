More than 1,000 step out under the stars for Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley

Families and friends took part in Starlight Hike Worth Valley

Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice and the villages of Worth Valley were lit up with celebration and remembrance on Saturday 11 October, as more than 1,000 people took part in Sue Ryder’s annual Starlight Hike Worth Valley.

The event brought together families, friends and colleagues to walk in memory of loved ones, while raising vital funds for the national healthcare and bereavement charity.

With the evening beginning at Oxenhope Railway Station where participants boarded the magical Starlight Express train, walkers then chose between a 5k or 10k route through the villages of Worth Valley, with many embracing the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike spirit with glitter, neon, and glow-in-the-dark accessories.

As they passed through the grounds of Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, walkers had the opportunity to reflect and make a dedication to their loved ones at the event's special remembrance area.

This year’s hike also featured a sustainability initiative, inviting participants to donate pre-loved clothing at the on-site ‘donation station’, supporting Sue Ryder’s retail shops and reducing waste.

At the finish line, walkers were presented with medals to mark their achievement. The event is expected to raise more than £100,000 helping Sue Ryder continue to deliver expert palliative and bereavement support through services like Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice.

Rachel Binns, Head of Hospice Fundraising at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, said: “This year’s Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley was a fantastic evening – full of energy, reflection and community spirit. It’s always humbling to see so many people come together to walk in memory and support of Sue Ryder’s care.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our volunteers, who gave their time so generously, and to our sponsors, Stirk Lambert & Co, and supporters, Keighley and Worth Valley Railway Ltd and CJAW, for helping make the event possible. Every step taken helps ensure we can continue to be there when it matters most.”

One walker, Andrea Clymo - who took part with a team from The Boltmakers Arms, Keighley – said: “Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley was incredible, and the volunteers marshalling around the course could not have been more supportive. They truly are unsung heroes.

“I found the whole experience incredibly moving and seeing so many people of differing ages and abilities complete the course was heart lifting and proved, once again, what a great community we are part of in this little town.”

Sue Ryder’s hospice teams supported more than 8,700 people last year, both in specialist centres and in their own homes. Events like Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley help ensure that no one has to face death or grief alone.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Worth Valley will return in 2026. For updates and other ways to support Sue Ryder, contact the Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice fundraising team at [email protected] or call 01535 640430.