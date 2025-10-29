Live-in care provider raises awareness of young onset dementia in honour of national awareness day

Panel at Young Onset Dementia Conference in Leeds

Gary Derbyshire, Regional Partner for live-in care provider Promedica24, has joined leading voices in dementia care to raise awareness of young onset dementia by participating in the U&ME – Young Onset Dementia Conference, held in Leeds.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by North Yorkshire charity Dementia Forward, the conference brought together over 150 delegates – including people with lived experience, health professionals, researchers, and care providers – under the theme “Creating Change – Shaping the Future of Young Onset Dementia.” The event focused on improving care, support, and education for individuals and families affected by young onset dementia.

Most Popular

Gary represented Promedica24 as both a stallholder in the event’s marketplace and a panellist on the discussion “Creating Change in Care”, sharing insights on how live-in and home care providers can play a vital role in helping people with young onset dementia remain independent in their own homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference took place just ahead of the newly established Young Onset Dementia Awareness Day which was launched by the charity to shine a light on the experiences of people diagnosed with dementia before the age of 65 and to call for better recognition and support across the UK. Using the #YOD, the charity invites everyone nationally to participate in the conversation and raise awareness.

Promedica24's stall at Young Onset Dementia Conference

Promedica24, which provides 24/7 live-in care services to allow people to maintain their independence in their homes, regularly supports local initiatives in the areas where it operates.

In North Yorkshire, Lancashire & Cumbria, Gary has championed several community partnerships, including sponsorship of Kendal-based charity Wheels for All, which enables disabled children and adults to enjoy inclusive cycling activities, and Harrogate-based charity Supporting Older People (SOP), who work tirelessly to prevent loneliness and isolation.

Gary Derbyshire, Regional Partner at Promedica24 Lancashire, North Yorkshire & South Cumbria, said: “It was a real privilege to be part of the U&ME Conference and to join such passionate individuals and organisations who are working to create positive change for people affected by young onset dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Events like this are so important in driving collaboration and raising awareness of the unique challenges faced by those diagnosed with dementia at a younger age.

"At Promedica24, we see every day the difference that staying at home can make to those living with dementia and their families.

"As someone deeply involved in our local communities, I’m proud to play a small part in that wider effort to ensure that everyone affected by dementia has access to the care and understanding they deserve.”

Debby Lennox, Head of Community Operations at Dementia Forward, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who spoke, attended, or joined us in the marketplace at the U&ME Young Onset Dementia Conference at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had some incredible speakers on the day, and the stories and voices of people with lived experience rang through every session, reminding us all why this work is so important.

“It was wonderful to have the support of organisations such as Promedica24, who not only took part in the marketplace but also shared valuable insights through Gary’s contribution to our care panel.

"There is still so much to do, but the day proved that together we are stronger and that collaboration is key.”