Leeds Welder Diagnosed With Asbestos-Related Cancer Appeals For Help

Chris Park has been diagnosed with mesothelioma.

A former welder diagnosed with cancer linked to asbestos exposure has asked lawyers to investigate.

Chris Park, originally from Headingley, Leeds, has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, a terminal form of cancer of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to the hazardous material, often decades previously.

Following his diagnosis the 64-year-old instructed expert asbestos-related disease lawyers to investigate whether his disease could be linked to his work history.

The dad-of-two and granddad-of-two has now joined with his legal team in appealing for information from his ex-workmates.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who worked at Kirkstall Forge Engineering Limited in Kirkstall, Leeds. Chris was employed as an apprentice welder at the firm which made axels for army tanks and other military vehicles as well as other vehicles including fire engines, earth movers, cranes and buses.

Nicola Handley, specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Chris, said: “Chris is devastated by his mesothelioma diagnosis and what this means for him, his family and the future.

“His diagnosis is yet another reminder of the terrible legacy asbestos has created and how it continues to impact lives often decades after exposure is believed to have occurred. What’s particularly concerning about Chris’ case is the relatively young age at which he was diagnosed with this form of cancer.

“While we can’t change what Chris is going through, we’re committed to supporting him in establishing the facts around his exposure.

“If anyone with information about the working conditions Chris faced could come forward, it would mean a lot to him and could prove vital in helping provide the answers he deserves.”

Chris, who grew up in Headingley, joined Kirkstall Forge Engineering, based near Kirkstall Abbey in 1977. He recalls working there as a welder and that the factory was very dusty and dirty. He also recalled using asbestos materials for heat protective purposes and asbestos lagging on pipework being present. Chris left after two years.

The factory closed in 2003.

Chris began experiencing symptoms including a severe pain in his back in August 2024. Following tests, Chris was diagnosed with mesothelioma in November 2024.

He said: “For several months I didn’t quite feel right and originally saw a physiotherapist. When the pain didn’t resolve, I had a CT scan and nothing prepared me for my diagnosis.

“I’d not heard of mesothelioma before my diagnosis but I’m finding out first-hand just how dreadful it is. I always enjoyed keeping fit. Historically I used to play football and rugby, and I have also kept active by carrying out DIY and gardening and had a very active job. However, I now struggle with many of these activities. I tire much more easily and struggle for breath.

“When I look into the future, I feel very sad. We still had a lot of plans for our future, and I feel that they have all been taken away. “I worry about what will happen to me, and about what will happen to my partner Rachel and my family.

“Mesothelioma has changed my life in ways I couldn't have foreseen and the least I feel I deserve is answers.”

Anyone with information that could help Chris is asked to contact Nicola Handley at Irwin Mitchell on 0113 220 6233 or by emailing [email protected]