Leeds Volunteers Tackle Growing Hygiene Poverty as Demand Surges Across the City
Since being launched in August 2024, The Hygiene Bank Leedshas grown from nothing to a network of six volunteers, each juggling full-time jobs alongside their voluntary work. In just over a year, they’ve established partnerships with five community organisations: Leeds Baby Bank, Leeds Grand Mosque Food Bank, Leeds City Academy, Victoria Primary Academy, and the Mikhaelangelo Foundation.
These partnerships help provide essential items like deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, and period products to people who otherwise go without. But the need continues to escalate. Nine more community partners are already waiting for support - and many others don’t register after learning there’s no immediate capacity to help.
“The difference this support makes is staggering,” says Michelle Best, volunteer with The Hygiene Bank Leeds. “Schools have told us that it can be the difference between a child being bullied and not bullied. No one should have to face exclusion or shame because they can’t afford to stay clean.”
The pressure on local organisations is growing. Leeds Grand Mosque Food Bank has seen weekly demand rise from 20 to 50 people, while Leeds Baby Bank now provides hygiene essentials for parents as well as babies — a clear sign of how far the crisis reaches.
As part of National Hygiene Week (6–12 October 2025), The Hygiene Bank Leeds is joining efforts across the UK to shine a light on this often-overlooked issue. Buildings and landmarks nationwide will be illuminated in bright yellow to draw attention to the millions who can’t afford everyday hygiene basics.
Leeds residents can make a difference by:
Donating hygiene products – Find your nearest drop-off point at www.thehygienebank.com
Emailing [email protected]
Following @thehygienebankleeds on Instagram.
Fundraising or giving financially – Donations help the team buy much-needed but rarely donated items, including deodorant, shampoo, and men’s toiletries.
Supporting the #StopTheSoapTax campaign – Everyday essentials like soap are still taxed at 20 per cent. Sign the petition and help call for change: thehygienebank.com/stopthesoaptax
This National Hygiene Week, The Hygiene Bank Leeds is calling on the community to help ensure that no one in Leeds has to choose between staying clean and eating.