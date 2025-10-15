Leeds man recognised for stalwart commitment to trade

Bob Smith

A Yorkshireman has been presented with an award recognising his long-standing commitment and contribution to a national trade body and the sector it represents.

Robert (Bob) Smith, 85, from Leeds, received a specially created award at a networking event and gala dinner hosted by the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA).

The award was created by PDA Chief Executive Neil Ogilvie to thank Bob for his 55 years of dedicated service.

Bob said: “I was honoured to receive the CEO Award for my participation in local, regional and national activities of the PDA since 1970.

Bob Smith receives a special award from PDA Chief Executive Neil Ogilvie (right)

“I feel our industry is fortunate in having its own employers and trade association which I believe promotes our members' professionalism, interests and standing in the community and the wider construction industry.

“I have appreciated and enjoyed my participation in its affairs and hope I have made a contribution to its status, wellbeing and benefits to our members and our industry.”

On leaving school in 1956, Bob joined the family business, Smith Bros Decorators Ltd established by his father and uncle in 1937, which had been a member of the National Federation of Master Painters from 1949.

Attending Leeds College of Art on day release and three evenings a week to achieve the City & Guilds Advanced Craft and Full Technological Certificate, Bob taught painting and decorating classes in the 1960s.

In 1970, Bob attended his first Leeds NFMP branch meeting and in 1972, when his father and uncle retired, he established his own business under the family name.

He went on to join North East Regional meetings as the NFMP became the British Decorators Association, holding various roles at local and regional level over the next decade, becoming branch secretary in 1980 and being elected to the National Executive Committee in 1983.

In 1990, Bob become the branch treasurer, a post he held until 2006. He also became honorary treasurer of the North East region in 2003, just months after the BDA merged with the Painting and Decorating Federation to become the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA), a role he continued in until 2020.

Bob was elected honorary national treasurer of the PDA in 2010. He served eight years in this role, returning twice to step in following the retirement of colleagues, before finally handing over the reins for good in March 2025.

Neil Ogilvie added: “For 55 years, Bob has been a dedicated and stalwart supporter of the PDA as an organisation that provides a collective voice for the trade, sets standards for quality work and supports painting and decorating businesses of all sizes across the UK.

“He has played a large part in continuing the 130-year tradition of championing the skills and professionalism of painting and decorating as the UK’s largest trade body dedicated to the sector.

“His contribution to the PDA has been exceptional and it is an honour to present him with an award recognising his many achievements.”

