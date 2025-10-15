Leeds Landmark shocks local

By Tim Arnott
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 15:20 BST
New Whitehall Riverside pocket parkplaceholder image
New Whitehall Riverside pocket park
The Whitehall Riverside development in Leeds city centre is now taking shape but residents are shocked at its colour scheme.

It will not be long before a new pocket park is completed at the Whitehall Riverside development in Leeds City Centre on Whitehall Road.

    New Pathways within the development have raised the eyebrows of locals with what one has described as ‘a horrific blue’.

    One resident said: “I think the blue paths are hideous and totally out of keeping with the area.

    "I have written to the local ward councillors and expressed my views. Hopefully they can tone it down a bit.”

