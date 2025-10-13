Leeds first aid expert's advice on burns Injuries
Every day in the UK, 30 babies and toddlers are admitted to hospital with a hot drink burn, and 60 per cent of all children attending A&E with a burn injury are scalded by a hot drink.
Helen, a former NHS Children’s ICU Physiotherapist and founder of Underwood Training, said: “Burns happen in seconds and can have lifelong consequences - but the majority are preventable. A few small changes at home make a huge difference, especially during this time of year when there are hot drinks, candles, and fireworks everywhere.”
The Two Things Everyone Should Know:
Even with the best prevention, burns and fire incidents can still happen. Helen says every parent, and child, should remember these two lifesaving responses:
For burns: Cool, Call, Cover
Cool the burn under cool running water for at least 20 minutes (about 3 episodes of Bluey!).
Callfor medical help If it’s larger than a 50p piece, or on the palm or across a joint.
Cover with clingfilm (in loose strips) aftercooling to protect from infection.
If clothing catches fire: Stop, Drop and Roll
Stop what you are doing – don’t run, it fans the flames
Drop to the ground and cover your face with your hands – this prevents flames from spreading towards your hands or your face
Roll over and over to put out the flame
“Knowing how to react in those first few seconds can make all the difference,” adds Helen.
“That’s why I’m so passionate about helping families feel confident and capable when emergencies happen.”
Learn Life-Saving Skills at Home
Helen’s Big Sick, Little Sick – First Aid for Parents online course gives parents the practical first aid skills to handle burns, choking, head injuries, and other common childhood emergencies - all from the comfort of home.
