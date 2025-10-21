Leeds-based G and H unveils new apprentice training facility to accelerate training

G&H development manager Paul Churchill with apprentice Callum Barry in the new training facility.

Mechanical, electrical, and public health (MEP) service provider G and H has officially opened a new training facility designed to accelerate the learning and development of its on-site apprentices.

As part of its commitment to delivering high-quality, hands-on vocational training and addressing the construction industry’s skills shortage, G and H has created the facility at its Leeds-based head office. Replicating a real-world construction site, the facility allows apprentices to gain vital experience in a controlled environment.

Sponsored by leading independent electrical wholesaler LED Electrical, the facility enables apprentices to practice both electrical and mechanical tasks that they may not have sufficient time or opportunity to complete at college or on live projects. With this additional experience, G&H apprentices will be able to reach near-qualified skill levels up to a year before completing their formal apprenticeships.

Paul Churchill, development manager at G and H, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to strengthen our apprenticeship programme and develop a highly skilled pipeline of future tradespeople.

L-R Paul Churchill from G&H with apprentice Callum Barry and Mark Kitchen from LED Electrical, in the new training facility.

"This dedicated training facility gives our apprentices more time to build practical skills and confidence before working on live sites, helping them meet both industry regulations and G and H’s own high standards.

“Our aim is to accelerate their learning so they can contribute to projects earlier in their training and progress faster than through traditional routes.

"By investing in their development, we’re ensuring we continue to deliver high quality projects for our clients, but also attracting talented new apprentices by providing a first-class apprenticeship.”

Mark Kitchen, branch manager at LED Electrical, said: "We are proud to support G and H with their apprentice scheme, helping to train and develop the next generation of apprentices. LED Electrical has played a pivotal role as a primary supplier to G and H, with over 18 years of successful collaboration. We're committed to continuing that support by investing in the future of the industry."

Established in 1998, G and H is a leading MEP provider. Its 200-strong experienced team designs, manages, delivers, and maintains every aspect of MEP schemes.