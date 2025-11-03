Hollywood Star Mads Mikkelsen Spotted Dining at Etçi Mehmet in Leeds

Leeds diners were treated to a touch of Hollywood glamour this week when acclaimed actor Mads Mikkelsen, known for his roles in Hannibal, Casino Royale, and Fantastic Beasts, enjoyed a meal at Etçi Mehmet Turkish Steak and Burger House.

The Danish star was seen dining with friends at the popular restaurant’s Leeds branch, where he sampled some of Etçi Mehmet’s signature flame-grilled steaks and Turkish meze favourites. Staff described Mikkelsen as “warm, relaxed and appreciative of the food and atmosphere.”

    Etçi Mehmet, celebrated for bringing the authentic theatre of Turkish steakhouse dining to the UK, has quickly become a favourite among celebrities, footballers, and food lovers alike.

    Ozkan Guler, General Manager at Etçi Mehmet said: “It was an absolute honour to welcome Mr Mikkelsen to our Leeds restaurant. We’re proud that guests from all over the world choose Etçi Mehmet for a true taste of Turkish hospitality.”

    With its sizzling open grills, lively atmosphere and traditional Turkish welcome, Etçi Mehmet continues to attract international attention — proving once again that Leeds’ dining scene is every bit as world-class as its guests.

    Etci Mehmet also has locations in Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester

