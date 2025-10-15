Hilary Benn MP visits renowned Urology Simulation Bootcamp for 10th anniversary

Rt. Hon. Hilary Benn, Member of Parliament, with Urology Bootcamp delegates and faculty demonstrating hands-on surgical training exercise using a simulation model.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT) was delighted to welcome the Rt. Hon. Hilary Benn, Member of Parliament for Leeds South, to the Urology Simulation Bootcamp – a nationally-recognised training forum for urology registrars – for its 10th year of running this October.

Urology is the branch of medicine which deals with conditions and diseases of the prostate, bladder, kidneys and other parts of the urinary system, as well as conditions of the male reproductive system.

The boot camp educational experience is unique to Leeds and offers bespoke hands-on one-to-one training across 10 modules, covering different advanced skills for aspiring urologists, over a five-day interactive programme.

Facilitated by Medical Education Leeds, part of the Trust. Trainees have the opportunity to practice technical procedures on state-of-the-art simulators and receive expert guidance. Specific scenarios help develop the trainee’s clinical judgment and decision-making skills. All of this is in a safe learning environment.

Left to right: Dr Magnus Harrison, Chief Medical Officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust; Mr Vishwanath Hanchanale, Course Director; Mr Shekhar Biyani, Course Director of Finance and Innovation and Consultant Urologist; Mrs Mary Suphi, Chief Executive of the British Association of Urological Surgeons; Rt. Hon. Hilary Benn, Member of Parliament and Mr Mamoun Elmamoun, Course director and Consultant Urologist.

The first Urology Simulation Boot Camp started as a pilot in 2015 with 16 trainees, and since then, it has evolved into a highly regarded program that is widely seen as an essential component of training in the UK for all new urology registrars (resident doctors in their third year of specialty training). The concept was pioneered by Mr Shekhar Biyani, course director of finance and innovation and consultant urologist, whose vision and leadership have shaped the development of surgical simulation training. Mr Biyani’s work has inspired the creation of multiple bootcamps across the UK and internationally, with other surgical specialties also adopting this innovative approach.

During his visit, Mr Benn toured the training modules, met with trainees and faculty members, and observed hands-on sessions showcasing advanced surgical simulation.

Mr Benn said: "I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to the Bootcamp and was very impressed indeed. What a great idea to offer practical hands-on training to the next generation of urologists, with consultants coming from all over the country to pass on their knowledge and expertise.

"Everyone learned a lot, as did I, and it was great to see the hi-tech equipment which is helping to transform treatment.

"My heartfelt thanks to Mr Biyani, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and all those who made it happen.”

A total of 438 urology trainees from across the UK have completed the course since it began 10 years ago, with 16 attending in 2015, more than 70 in 2024, and 80 attending in it’s 10th year.

Dr Magnus Harrison, Chief Medical Officer at LTHT, said: “We are proud that the Urology Simulation Bootcamp has become a cornerstone of surgical training in the UK, offering a unique and intensive learning experience. After a decade of successful bootcamps, the training forum is now essential for aspiring urologists and has put Leeds firmly on the map as a centre of excellence for surgical training.”

The boot camp was established in response to the growing need for enhanced surgical training that addressed the evolving demands of the medical field. Recognising the limitations of traditional apprenticeship-based training, a group of urologists developed the boot camp concept to provide a more structured, comprehensive, and simulation-based learning experience.

Course director and consultant urologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, Mr Mamoun Elmamoun said: “Now in its 10th year, the Urology Simulation Bootcamp is a vital component in the early training of our first-year registrars. With trainees appointed nationally, the course delivers a comprehensive programme of 10 modules, integrating both technical and non-technical skill development. Over 100 consultants from across the UK provide dedicated one-to-one instruction to 80 trainees, ensuring a high-quality, immersive educational experience that sets the standard for early urological training.”

A special mention also goes to Mr Vishwanath Hanchanale, who serves as co-course director, supporting the continued growth and delivery of this nationally acclaimed programme.

The boot camp is facilitated by a multi-specialty faculty, which includes acute doctors, general surgeons, gynaecologists, anaesthetists, and simulation nurse specialists.

Leeds Urology service brings together fourteen consultant urologists with the support of a team of highly skilled clinical nurse specialists plus consultant clinical and medical oncologists, each a recognised specialist in their field.