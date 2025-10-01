Hepworth House Care Home Welcomes Their Very Own Hero

Colleagues with scarecrow at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home

HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Stanley, Wakefield, is delighted to introduce its newest resident – the Hepworth Hero, a scarecrow with a very special difference.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Far more than just a cheerful figure in the garden, the Hepworth Hero has been lovingly created as a tribute to the home’s community, memories, and spirit. What makes him truly unique is what lies within: he has been carefully stuffed with clothing donated by Hepworth House residents, both past and present. This heartfelt touch means he carries with him the warmth, history, and character of those who have called Hepworth House their home.

Most Popular

Now standing proudly at the entrance, the Hero is more than decoration – he is a welcoming figure for visitors, a friendly mascot for residents, and a lasting reminder of the importance of togetherness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark his arrival, Hepworth House has launched a “Name Our Hero” competition, inviting residents, families, and the wider community to submit their suggestions. Entries have already begun pouring in, with everyone excited to play a part in shaping his story.

Scarecrow at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home

Ellie Linskill, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home, explained:“Our Hero is really special because he represents the heart of our home. He’s filled with the clothes of our much-loved residents – those who are here with us today, and those we will always remember. He’s a symbol of community, care, and welcome, and we can’t wait to see what name he’ll be given.”

Debbie Manley, Home Manager at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home, added: “Our Hepworth Hero means so much more than just a scarecrow. He represents the life and love of our residents, past and present. By filling him with clothing donated by those who have lived here, we’ve given him a true heart and soul.”

The winning name will be revealed in the coming weeks. And with plans for the Hero to dress up for different seasons and celebrations, he promises to be a joyful and enduring part of life at Hepworth House. Along the way, he may even drop a few of his pumpkins from his basket – if you happen to spot one around the home or in the local community, be sure to tag Hepworth House on Facebook to join in the fun.

For more information about HC-One care homes in your area, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.