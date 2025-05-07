Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Helmsley Group has brought to market a prime residential development site at Welburn Business Park after securing full planning consent for nine much-needed family homes.

The site, now available through joint agents Colenso and Savills, offers a unique opportunity to invest in a highly desirable rural location.

Welburn Business Park, which is located within the designated Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in North Yorkshire, boasts excellent transport links to the A64, providing easy access to York, Malton, and Scarborough.

The location is further enhanced by its proximity to the historic Castle Howard estate and established, high-end family housing in the surrounding area.

Helmsley Group brings Welburn Business Park development to market

The approved development comprises nine large four-bedroom family homes, each ranging from 1,500 sq ft to 2,600 sq ft. These modern homes are designed to replace vacant office and commercial buildings at Welburn Business Park with high-quality family housing.

Helmsley Group had previously secured permission for ten one-bedroom apartments under permitted development rights. This earlier approval was then used to demonstrate the site's residential potential and secure consent for a larger, family-focused scheme.

Tom Riddolls, development surveyor at Helmsley Group, said: “We’re proud to be bringing the Welburn Business Park site to market and to be moving forward with plans to deliver much-needed family homes in the area.

While the planning process involved some challenges, we’ve worked collaboratively with stakeholders to bring forward an exciting scheme that responds positively to both local needs and planning expectations.

“We saw real potential in transforming this brownfield site into a development that makes a meaningful, lasting contribution to the community. The scheme has been carefully designed with that vision in mind, and we’re excited to see it come to life.”

James Ratcliffe, partner and head of commercial agency at Colenso, said: "We’re thrilled to be bringing this thoughtfully designed scheme at Welburn Business Park to market on behalf of Helmsley Group. The development presents a fantastic opportunity to deliver high-quality family homes in a well-connected, sought-after location.

Joshua Franklin, associate director at Savills, said: “This is a rare opportunity to bring forward a high-quality residential scheme in one of North Yorkshire’s most desirable rural locations. The site benefits from strong local demand as well as excellent transport links.

With planning permission in place and the potential to deliver spacious family homes, we expect significant market interest from a range of purchasers.”

Best bids invited by June 19 at 12pm, find out more about how to register your interest at The Helmsley Group | The Property Investment Company.