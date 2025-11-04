Garforth resident gets Lions’ Christmas Appeal off to a flying start

Garforth & District Lions Vice President Mark Dobson collecting the payment of £300

An extremely generous Garforth resident has made a personal contribution of £300 towards Garforth & District Lions annual Christmas collection.

The donor - who would like to remain anonymous- contacted the Vice President of the club, long-standing member Mark Dobson, with his generous offer.

Every year from late November up to Christmas, the Lions tour the streets with Santa Claus, bringing joy to hundreds of children and raising money for local good causes in the process.

The anonymous supporter, said: “It is one of the highlights of Christmas every year when the Lions come out with Santa collecting money for local good causes and entertaining generations of children.

“I have seen the work Mark and his colleagues have done in Garforth over many years so I was delighted to be able to make this contribution to get their Christmas appeal off to a flying start and help support families and young people locally.”

Lion Mark Dobson, added: “In 22 years working on the Lions’ Christmas campaign, I have never known such a generous one-off donation. This has really got our appeal off to an incredible start and behalf of our club I would like to again thank our mystery man for his incredible generosity. His actions are a true representation of what Christmas should be about.

“I would urge local residents to check out our social media very soon for our full schedule of Christmas activities with Santa.”

Garforth and District Lions Club is a part of Lions Clubs International, the largest service organisation in the world with 48,000 clubs worldwide and 1.4 million members, all raising money for local and international good causes.

In the last two years alone, Garforth and District Lions Club Christmas Appeal has raised almost £30,000 for the local area.