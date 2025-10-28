Five happiest places to live in Leeds are revealed

Horsforth

Horsforth is top - followed by Bramhope, Chapel Allerton, Meanwood and Headingley

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsforth is the happiest place to live in Leeds, according to a new survey.

Most Popular

The popular suburb was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 75 happiest places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place in the city was Bramhope, Chapel Allerton was third, Meanwood was fourth and Headingley was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Horsforth is considered a very desirable place to live in Leeds, known for its affluent status, strong community feel, good schools, and convenient location near the city centre and open spaces.

The "best" schools in Horsforth include Horsforth School, which consistently achieves high A-Level results and focuses on student achievement and personal success. Other highly-regarded schools are Horsforth Featherbank Primary School, with an "Outstanding" Ofsted rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excellent pubs include the Old Kings Arms and the Brownlee Arms.

Online store Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big town, city and county including Leeds.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Horsforth is the happiest place to live in Leeds.

“All 75 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of the locations in the top 75 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing including Horsforth which is very popular with families.

"The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

Furniturebox provides a choice of premium furniture representing value, quality and style with the very best contemporary and modern designs.

It guarantees next day delivery to nearly all addresses throughout the UK if the order is placed by 8pm the previous day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furniturebox was founded by former school friends Monty George and Dan Beckles, both aged 27, ten years ago and is already a rival to Dunelm, Habitat and Ikea as one of the UK’s leading furniture brands.

George and Beckles are part of a new breed of ‘Gen Z entrepreneurs’ creating ecommerce businesses worth millions.

Find out the full list of the UK’s 75 happiest places in Furniturebox’s guide.