Fireworks don't have to fill pets in Leeds with fear

Reggie snuggles down with his ear defenders in preparation for Bonfire Night.

With Bonfire Night fast approaching, Harrison Family Vets, which has a practice in Leeds, has seen requests for anxiety reducing medications more than double, as dog and cat owners take action to protect their pets from the most stressful time of the year.

As a result, Harrison Family Vets has also revealed the best advice it offers pet owners to prepare their furry friends for firework season.

In the last 12 months, the independent veterinary group has prescribed medication to more than 9,200 cats and dogs, across its nine practices, to help with signs of fear, anxiety and stress. This compared to just over 4,300 prescriptions in the 12 months between October 2023 and October 2024.

James Harris, Group Clinical Director from Harrison Family Vets, said: “Bonfire Night and fireworks, with their bangs and flashes, can, in some pets, cause a very distressing feeling of anxiety and fear.

"Sadly, firework season seems to get worse every year, no longer restricted to Bonfire Night and New Year’s Eve.

"They have become so popular at weddings and other events that for those affected pets and their human family it seems to go on forever.

“Anxiety in pets is now a very common issue that we advise on, which is partly down to the fact that all our practices have been designed with nervous pets in mind.

"Our entire team are completing the coveted Fear Free Professional Accreditation, to significantly reduce stress for both pets and their owners.

"As a result of our expertise in this area, high numbers of owners of anxious pets have made us their practice of choice.”

James added: “When a pet is scared, owners should remain calm and act normally to show there is nothing to be afraid of. In many cases, comforting and consoling pets can make the problem worse because it’s a reward for the pet, so they think their fearful behaviour is the correct response.

“Downloading and playing firework sounds to desensitise pets to bangs and crackles is a great way of getting pets used to the noise, and most popular music and video streaming services have these available for free.

“There are also products available, such as Zenifel for cats or Zenidog and Adaptil for dogs that release natural pheromones to relax pets. However, where a pet has a major phobia of fireworks, prescribed medications are highly effective.

“These anti-anxiety treatments can be used for just one day to deal with a specific event, such as fireworks or a thunderstorm, or for a few weeks to cover the season or even sadly for years in long term conditions.

"Anyone concerned about their pet should speak to their vet about the options available, and they may also suggest certain behavioural modifications or training.”

Other advice from Harrison Family Vets to help pets sparkle during Bonfire Night and the weeks leading up to it include:-

Keep your pets indoors and close the curtains when it’s dark outside, this will greatly reduce their exposure to fireworks.

Turn the volume up on the television or radio to counter the effect of ‘bangs’ outside. Distractions such as new toys and chews can also help.

Try to stay in with your pet during the fireworks season but remember to act normally around them.

Create safe places or dens in your home where your pets can hide and feel secure.

It’s even possible to buy ear defenders for cats and dogs that work by muffling loud sounds and vibrations.

For pets living outside, if it’s not possible to move them indoors, their pens should be partly covered with blankets which will help to sound-proof them and block out some of the flashes.

Harrison Family Vets launched in 2021, opening its first practice in Woodley near Reading before expanding into Kingswinford at the start of 2022. Since then, the family-owned group has opened in Manchester, Middlesbrough, Doncaster, Wigan, Leeds, Stoke and Sheffield.