Equans to deliver warm homes boost to Leeds

A recently retrofitted home in Leeds.

Energy and regeneration expert Equans has secured a contract with Leeds City Council to make over 270 council-owned homes in Seacroft more affordable to heat.

Equans will install insulation to external walls and some lofts, proving an extra layer of protection from all types of weather.

The new insulation will also prevent heat escaping from homes – meaning they will require heating less in the first place. This will result in a potential energy bill saving of up to £370 per year, per household.

Ventilation in the properties will also be improved to allow fresh, clean air to circulate and to help reduce the likelihood of damp and mould occurring.

Energy performance surveys are currently being carried out by Equans’s expert retrofit teams to enable work to start this Autumn. The improvements are expected to raise the properties’ Energy Performance Certificates from an E or D rating to at least a C. This reflects a reduction in carbon emissions of approximately four tonnes of CO₂ per year per home – the equivalent of the amount of carbon consumed by 200 one year old trees.

Sean Corcoran, Regional Director at Equans, said: “Improving the energy efficiency of existing social housing is one of the most impactful steps we can take to tackle carbon emissions in the UK.

“Through this project, we’re not only helping residents live in warmer, more affordable and healthier homes—we’re also making real progress toward our regional and national net zero goals.”

Councillor Jess Lennox, Leeds City Council’s executive member for housing, said: “It’s great that preparations for these important improvements to council housing in Seacroft are continuing to progress at pace.

“It is our hope that the scheme will make a really positive difference to the lives of tenants whose homes will become easier and cheaper to heat.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to partner with Equans on this project, which will also support Leeds’s net zero ambitions.”

The Seacroft properties are among 460 council-owned homes in Leeds that are due to benefit from a programme of energy efficiency improvement work over the next three years.

The council is committing £16.4m to the work, with a further £13.8m coming from central government’s Warm Homes: Sustainable Housing Fund.

Equans also oversees a range of repairs, maintenance and refurbishment schemes on behalf of Leeds City Council.