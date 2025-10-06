Emmerdale theme tune tops funeral music charts

Funeral Service Crew Member, Edward Cox, outside Co-op Funeralcare Pontefract

Love them or hate them, soaps are a cultural staple in Yorkshire – even in death, as the UK’s top funeral songs revealed.

Co-op Funeralcare, which has 85 funeral homes in Yorkshire, has released its 2025 Funeral Music Chart, which revealed that Yorkshire soap classic, Emmerdale’s theme tune, landed in the top three of the TV and Soaps category of the chart.

The hot list, which first launched in 2002, is based on data and insights from Co-op’s own funeral directors, who conducted over 90,000 funerals in the past year. The TV anthem fell third on the list behind the ‘Last Summer of Wine’ tune and the Coronation Street theme tune.

Edward Cox, a 22-year-old Funeral Service Crew Member at Co-op Funeralcare Pontefract, who recently spoke to ITV Tonight about the part that music plays in a funeral, said: “It’s not surprising to see Emmerdale ranking so highly”, Edward said. “It’s more than just a theme tune, it’s part of Yorkshire’s identity. For many families, it sparks feelings of home and community, so why not have it playing as we say goodbye?”

Edward, who has worked within the funeral service since the age of 18, says his work has shaped his views on death. So much so, he’s already planned his own funeral. “Since working at Co-op Funeralcare, I’ve seen how difficult it can be for families when someone hasn’t shared their funeral wishes. That’s why I decided to plan mine, it brings me peace of mind and helps ease the future stress on my loved ones.”

He has planned every detail down to the music choices, where he has selected hymns to play during a service at his local church. As a lifelong church bell ringer, a passion he’s had since the age of eight, he’s also requested that the bells be rung in celebration of his life.

“Having those conversations might feel uncomfortable, but they’re so important. I want to encourage more people, especially younger ones, to talk about it.”

To find out more about the Funeral Music Charts, visit Funeral music charts - Co-op Funeralcare

To find your local funeral home, visit Co-op Funeral Homes and Funeral Directors - Co-op Funeralcare (coop.co.uk)