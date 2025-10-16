Emmerdale actor on stage, screen and... in the classroom

Actor, Rachael Gill-Davis

Rachael Gill-Davis has spent the summer taking on one of the most demanding roles in theatre. Playing Joan of Arc was, in her words, “an experience” that left her exhausted but proud.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For millions of television viewers, she is also familiar as Gail Loman from ITV's Emmerdale, a part she played until earlier this year. Now, as the new academic year kicks off, she is turning her attention back to her students at MetFilm School Leeds.

Most Popular

Gill-Davis, who grew up in Lytham St Annes near Blackpool, has been tutoring at the school’s Leeds campus since shortly after it opened at Prime Studios in 2022. She teaches acting, but her focus goes far beyond performance. “The big thing is belief in themselves,” she explained. “Some drama schools can knock actors down. MetFilm encourages them. It lifts people up and helps them discover their own voices. That is why I love it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She describes the atmosphere inside the school as one of constant creation. “You walk in, and it feels alive. Students are carrying booms and cameras down the corridors. You can tell things are being created in every room. It is electric, challenging, open, creative and exciting.”

Rachael Gill-Davis directing MetFilm School students

Students at MetFilm are immersed in every part of the screen industry. Acting students learn not only craft and technique, but also how a set functions, how scripts are developed, and how to work with colleagues behind the camera. That means they graduate with a rounded understanding of the whole process.

Gill-Davis sees this as crucial. “Actors need to be storytellers, but they also need to understand the business they are going into. At MetFilm, students see how scripts are written, how cameras move, how sound and lighting affect performance. That makes them better collaborators and better prepared for professional work.”

The school prides itself on combining the craft of acting with the business of acting. Students are encouraged to think about auditions, self-taping, networking, and the realities of sustaining a career. Gill-Davis believes this pragmatic approach is one of its strengths. “It’s not about knocking confidence. It’s about giving students the tools so they can hit the ground running. They leave with experience, with contacts, and with the knowledge of how to make a life in this industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teaching, she says, is a two-way process. “You never stop learning. Some of the most beautiful work I saw last term came from the students. Sometimes they will question something in class, and I have to go away and think about it. That’s brilliant. It keeps me sharp and shows they are finding their own voices.”

As a working actor herself, she brings current industry experience into the room. “When students see that you’ve just come from a production, whether it’s a television role or a stage performance like Joan of Arc, they know the lessons are connected to the realities of professional life.”

Location is another advantage. The Leeds campus sits at Prime Studios on Kirkstall Road, next door to ITV’s Emmerdale production base and in the heart of a region with a fast-growing screen sector. Students learn in an environment where professional productions are happening around them, and where opportunities to network and observe are close at hand.

As she gets to know her new intake, Gill-Davis was keen to see fresh energy arrive in the building. “Come with an open mind, be ready to work hard and believe in yourself,” she said. “The rest we will discover together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For students weighing up their options, the message is clear. At MetFilm School Leeds they will be taught by professionals, immersed in the whole industry, and prepared not only to act but to build a career.