Dortmund Visit Proves Leeds's Friendship is Stronger Than Ever

Members of the local pro-European group were among participants in an informal gathering in Dortmund Square organised to greet the German visitors (Visitors from Leeds twin city Dortmund, Germany, 'overwhelmed' by 'positive and welcoming attitude' of local folk, Yorkshire Evening Post website, October 18). Link below.

The Tale of Two Squares: Leeds's 'Barrel Man' and Dortmund's Welcome

It was an appropriate meeting point - Dortmund Square is named after the German city, of course, and features the bronze Drayman statue presented to Leeds by its German partner in 1980 to celebrate a twinning relationship that has now lasted for more than half a century.

The statue - commonly referred to locally as “the Barrel Man” - has its own “twin” situated in Dortmund’s Stadtgarten (City Garden). This featured in a city tour of Dortmund enjoyed by Leeds for Europe members in May 2024, before they ran a street stall promoting Leeds at the ‘Dortbunt’ community and diversity festival, one of the city’s largest annual events.

Much like Leeds’s Dortmund Square, the German city has its own ‘Platz von Leeds’. That was included in last year’s city tour, and one thing Leeds for Europe members did notice is how well signposted it is. There is even the coats of arms of Dortmund and Leeds proudly displayed on the side of one of the buildings in Platz von Leeds.

"The Feeling is Mutual": Leeds City Council Heeds Call for Improvements

This was a sharp contrast with Dortmund Square, which historically lacked any signage. However, Leeds City Council did heed an appeal from Leeds for Europe for improvements - which have since included the installation of a street sign, city map, and travel guidance.

Peter Packham, Chair of Leeds for Europe, said: “Dortmund showed us how proud it is of its links with Leeds. It was pleasing how quickly the city council responded to our campaign to show the feeling is mutual.

“Dortmund Square would not have been such a great, natural place for that informal gathering without those improvements. It helped demonstrate that we as a city value the relationship built up with Dortmund over many decades as much as they do.

“Brexit has made travel between Britain and the rest of Europe more difficult. But when people do get together then barriers dissipate and we are happy to share friendly, social interactions with our fellow Europeans. One thing we are even more certain of after visiting Dortmund last year - and Leeds’s French twin city of Lille this year - is that Europe wants us back.”

The German visitors’ three-day Yorkshire trip was organised by Geoff Tranter, Chair of the Dortmund Anglo-German Society. Geoff was brought up in Leeds but moved to Dortmund 50 years ago. A video of him chatting with Richard Wilson of Leeds for Europe is on the Yorkshire Evening Post website (this page).

Further details about Leeds for Europe, including how to join, can be found at leedsforeurope.org. The group is hoping to be at the Dortbunt Festival again in May 2026.

