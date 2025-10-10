Cookridge care home hosts book club for young and old

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 08:56 BST
BHCplaceholder image
BHC
Cookridge Court care home, in Leeds have recently hosted an intergenerational book club for residents and members of the local schools. The recent event welcomed Cookridge Primary School to enjoy a reading session, each child bringing along their favourite book to read with residents at the home.

After the reading session had finished, the children from Cookridge Primary School then enjoyed interacting with residents of the home.

Most Popular

    The catering team at the care home provide a selection of healthy snacks on the day, including hand cut fruits and vegetables.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    General Manager, Karen Francisof Cookridge Court Care Home, said: “We invited the school to the home as a way to support our residents and the local school children with an intergenerational session.

    BHCplaceholder image
    BHC

    "Our residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day, and love our young visitors. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us.”

    Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court care home provides residential care and dementia care for 96 residents from respite care to long term stays.

    Related topics:Leeds
    Leeds news you can trust since 1890
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice