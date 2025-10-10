Cookridge care home hosts book club for young and old
After the reading session had finished, the children from Cookridge Primary School then enjoyed interacting with residents of the home.
The catering team at the care home provide a selection of healthy snacks on the day, including hand cut fruits and vegetables.
General Manager, Karen Francisof Cookridge Court Care Home, said: “We invited the school to the home as a way to support our residents and the local school children with an intergenerational session.
"Our residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day, and love our young visitors. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us.”
Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court care home provides residential care and dementia care for 96 residents from respite care to long term stays.