Care homes rustle up for Wild West party

Pontefract care home, Bennett Court, transformed into the Wild West for a fun-filled day of music, games, and cowboy-themed capers.

The home welcomed residents, families, colleagues, and members of the local community to join the celebrations, with residents from other nearby Exemplar Health Care homes - Willowbeck in Sheffield and Yarningdale in Ripley - also saddling up to take part.

The party featured live entertainment from ‘Singalong Days’, with country classics that had people singing and clapping along; a ranch-style petting area with goats, pigs, and a cow from the Purple Pig Company that sparked lots of laughter and conversation; and miniature ponies that gave residents the chance to enjoy time with the animals and plenty of photo opportunities.

Colleagues also joined in the fun, donning cowboy hats and boots and making the most of the sunshine.

Hollie, Home Manager at Bennett Court, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people from Bennett Court, our neighbouring homes, and the local community come together for such a fun day. The people we support really valued being able to connect with the animals, enjoy the music, and take part in activities that sparked lots of laughter.”

“At Bennett Court, we care about creating opportunities that are meaningful to each person – whether that’s building friendships, experiencing new things, or reconnecting with past interests. This event brought people together and really highlighted the strong sense of community we’re proud to have across our homes.”

Bennett Court, Willowbeck, and Yarningdale, all part of Exemplar Health Care, support adults living with complex needs arising from mental health conditions, neuro-disabilities, and physical disabilities.