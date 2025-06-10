Boroughbridge vets upgrade facilities to offer even more for local pets

A vet practice that’s been part of the Boroughbridge community for more than 130 years has just made a series of major upgrades — all designed to make life easier for pets and their owners.

Rae, Bean + Partners Veterinary Surgery has invested in new equipment and expanded its in-house services.

This means the team can now diagnose and treat more conditions on-site, reducing the need for pets to be referred elsewhere for specialist care.

One of the biggest changes is a new anaesthesia machine with oxygen support, alongside a state-of-the-art monitoring system that helps keep pets safe during surgery.

Vet Alexandra Webley (left) alongside Dr. Candela Baeza Penas, Clinical Director at Rae, Bean + Partners Veterinary Surgery

The practice also has a new ultrasound scanner, allowing vets to get detailed images quickly, often while the owner waits.

New lab equipment means blood tests and other diagnostics can now be carried out on-site, with results available in minutes.

Dental equipment has been upgraded too, along with a new sterilisation system for surgical tools, further strengthening the practice’s ability to provide both routine care and more advanced treatment.

Dr. Candela Baeza Penas, Clinical Director at Rae, Bean + Partners Veterinary Surgery, said: “We’ve looked after the pets of Boroughbridge for generations, and we’re really proud of that. Our roots in this community run deep and many of our clients have trusted us with every pet they’ve had.

“But we’re always looking ahead. Veterinary care keeps evolving, and we want to stay at the forefront of that. By investing in new technology and expanding what we can do in-house, we’re making it easier for pets to get the care they need, and for their owners to feel confident and supported, close to home.”

Rae, Bean Vets, part of the Pet Health Club network, is open Monday to Saturday. To register your pet or book an appointment, visit www.raebeanvets.co.uk.

For emergencies outside of normal hours, Rae, Bean Vets partners with an experienced out-of-hours provider to ensure your pet has access to expert veterinary care whenever it’s needed. For out of hours services, call 01423 322316 or visit www.raebeanvets.co.uk/contact-us/out-of-hours.