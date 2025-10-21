Big birthday celebrations for care home resident

BHC

Celebrations have been in full swing at Cookridge Court care home, as one of its residents reaches the grand age of 102.

Flo sharp was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received some wonderful gift and cards in recognition of her landmark birthday. A party was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s head chef Adrian.

Flo was born in October 1923. Flo met her husband Gordon in the war and was married for over 60 years.

During the war Flo worked in a factory making parts for aircrafts used within the RAF.

Flo and her husband liked to go dancing, as well as dancing Flo and Gordan use to ride bikes in the Yorkshire dales before coming to Cookridge Court care home, where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

The birthday girl, said: “I can’t believe I have reached the grand age of 102.

"I don’t really have a secret to reaching this age, all I can say is live life happily.”

Karen Francis, General Manager of Barchester Cookridge Court added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Flo is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”