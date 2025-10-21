Big birthday celebrations for care home resident

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 17:28 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 08:32 BST
BHCplaceholder image
BHC
Celebrations have been in full swing at Cookridge Court care home, as one of its residents reaches the grand age of 102.

Flo sharp was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received some wonderful gift and cards in recognition of her landmark birthday. A party was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s head chef Adrian.

Most Popular

    Flo was born in October 1923. Flo met her husband Gordon in the war and was married for over 60 years.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    During the war Flo worked in a factory making parts for aircrafts used within the RAF.

    Flo and her husband liked to go dancing, as well as dancing Flo and Gordan use to ride bikes in the Yorkshire dales before coming to Cookridge Court care home, where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

    The birthday girl, said: “I can’t believe I have reached the grand age of 102.

    "I don’t really have a secret to reaching this age, all I can say is live life happily.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Karen Francis, General Manager of Barchester Cookridge Court added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Flo is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”

    Related topics:RAFYorkshire Dales
    Leeds news you can trust since 1890
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice