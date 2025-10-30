Avant Homes releases new homes for sale at £42m, 157-home Sherburn-in-Elmet development

Now available - The Wentbury (CGI of house type) is one of the new homes for sale at Bishop's Quarter, Sherburn-in-Elmet

Housebuilder Avant Homes North Yorkshire has released for sale a new collection of homes at its £42m, 187-new home Bishop’s Quarter development in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Located off Ringlet Way, the development comprises a mix of one-, two- and three-, four- and five- bedroom practically designed, energy efficient homes and features 18 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Prices for the released homes start at £215,000 for a ‘one-bedroom plus’ semi-detached Denbrough house type, so called as it has an additional upstairs room offering flexibility as a live/work area.

The largest of the properties that have been made available is a ‘three-bedroom plus’ detached Wentbury priced £380,000 which, like the Denbrough, also features an additional room upstairs.

On the ground floor, the Wentbury features a living room and an open-plan kitchen dining area with French doors leading out to the rear garden. The downstairs is completed by a WC and a large storage cupboard.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a private en-suite shower room, whilst a single bedroom and a further double bedroom share a family bathroom. The additional room on the first floor is ideal for a home office or playroom. The Wentbury also benefits from an internal garage.

Interested buyers can also visit the popular three-bedroom Cadeby showhome at Bishop’s Quarter to experience what Avant Homes has to offer first-hand.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “We are excited to release these new homes for sale at Bishop’s Quarter, as the development has proved extremely popular with those looking to move to the area.

“Located just a 30-minute drive from Leeds, with easy access to York and Selby, Sherburn-in-Elmet is an excellent choice for commuters.

“We anticipate these new homes will prove hugely popular, so interested buyers should contact our sales team to learn more about how we can make their next ideal move to Bishop’s Quarter a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Bishop’s Quarter’.