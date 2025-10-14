Ashworth Grange Care Home Invites the Community to “Wrap Yourself in Winter Style” Fashion Event

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 13:44 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 15:04 BST
HC-One’s Ashworth Grange Care Homeplaceholder image
HC-One’s Ashworth Grange Care Home
Residents, families, and members of the local community are warmly invited to join HC-One’s Ashworth Grange Care Home in Dewsbury, on Monday 20th October 20 at 2pm, for a special “Wrap Yourself in Winter Style” shopping event.

The event promises an afternoon of fun and fashion, showcasing a wide selection of seasonal winter wear for both women and men.

Most Popular

    Guests will be able to browse and buy from a range of clothing, including dresses and tops, trousers, skirts and lounge pants, cardigans and jumpers, pyjama sets and nighties, socks and slippers, and underwear. With plenty of cosy and stylish winter essentials available, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe or pick up a few early festive gifts.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    All are welcome to attend, and both cash and card payments will be accepted on the day.

    HC-One’s Ashworth Grange Care Home’s Home Manager Deborah White said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our ‘Wrap Yourself in Winter Style’ event. It’s a lovely opportunity for residents, families, and members of the community to come together, enjoy some shopping, and get ready for the colder months ahead. Events like this bring a great sense of warmth and connection to our home.”

    Related topics:CommunityResidentsDewsbury
    Leeds news you can trust since 1890
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice