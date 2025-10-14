Ashworth Grange Care Home Invites the Community to “Wrap Yourself in Winter Style” Fashion Event
The event promises an afternoon of fun and fashion, showcasing a wide selection of seasonal winter wear for both women and men.
Guests will be able to browse and buy from a range of clothing, including dresses and tops, trousers, skirts and lounge pants, cardigans and jumpers, pyjama sets and nighties, socks and slippers, and underwear. With plenty of cosy and stylish winter essentials available, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe or pick up a few early festive gifts.
All are welcome to attend, and both cash and card payments will be accepted on the day.
HC-One’s Ashworth Grange Care Home’s Home Manager Deborah White said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our ‘Wrap Yourself in Winter Style’ event. It’s a lovely opportunity for residents, families, and members of the community to come together, enjoy some shopping, and get ready for the colder months ahead. Events like this bring a great sense of warmth and connection to our home.”