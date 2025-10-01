Alzheimer’s Society Joins Windsor Court Care Home Coffee Morning in Wetherby

Guests at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home’s Alzheimer's Society Coffee Morning event

HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home in Wetherby welcomed a special guest this week at its much-loved Tuesday coffee morning. Carolyne Threadgold, a Memory Support Worker from the Alzheimer’s Society, joined residents, colleagues, and community visitors for a morning of coffee, cake, and conversation.

The event, held every Tuesday at 11am, brings together residents and members of the local community to enjoy freshly brewed tea and coffee, a tempting selection of cakes prepared by the home’s chef, and a friendly social atmosphere.

The coffee morning event featured a lively memory reminiscence game, which encouraged participants to share stories from their school days, careers, family life, and holidays. The activity sparked plenty of laughter, conversation, and fond memories, creating a warm and inclusive environment.

This visit marked Carolyne’s first time at Windsor Court, and she expressed enthusiasm about working together in the future. Plans are now underway for Windsor Court to host a monthly Alzheimer’s Society coffee morning, further strengthening community connections and support for those affected by dementia.

Windsor Court Care Home welcomes everyone to its weekly coffee mornings and looks forward to seeing both familiar and new faces at future gatherings.

This autumn the team is preparing for cosy seasonal events, including the Harvest Festival, ensuring that the coming months are filled with warmth, connection, and joy for all.

Ursula Herbert, Activities Co-ordinator at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home, said:“Our coffee mornings are a wonderful way to connect residents with the community, and we’re delighted Carolyne from the Alzheimer’s Society could join us. Everyone enjoyed the reminiscence game, and we all learned something new about one another in a fun, relaxed setting.”

Resident Margaret Williams added: “It was a lovely coffee morning. Nice to meet new residents and Carolyne from the Alzheimer’s Society.”