Addingham pub brings back Tax-Free Mondays

Prawn and crayfish cocktail with spiced tomato mayonnaise and toasted focaccia is one of the dishes reduced under the Seafood Pub Company’s Tax-Free Mondays.

There are both uncertainty and trepidation ahead of next month’s budget, but one local group of pub restaurants is cutting tax and rewarding their customers for the next six weeks until Chancellor Rachel Reeves reveals what’s inside the famous red case.

The Seafood Pub Company, owners of The Fleece in Addingham, have reintroduced their Tax-Free Mondays where they will be deducting the value of the VAT from their food and VAT and Duty from all pints and half pints, large and regular glasses of wine and double and single gins.

It will happen every Monday until the Autumn Budget on November 26 and, when they did the same a year ago, they saw an uplift in business of almost 40%.

The Tax-Free Monday offer means a pint of Prava will go down from £5.15 to £3.92, a glass of house wine will be reduced from £6.10 to £4.65, and a gin drops from £4 to £3.05.

The Fleece in Addingham.

Meanwhile, with VAT removed from food, the prawn and crayfish cocktail with spiced tomato mayonnaise and toasted focaccia will be £8.75 instead of £10.50, slow cooked lamb with buttered mashed potato, roasted roots and red wine and thyme sauce will cost £20.42 instead of £24.50, and it will be £14.13 instead of £16.95 for a Yorkshire cheese and onion pie with chips and watercress salad.

Tax-Free Mondays, which mean a couple having a three-course meal and a couple of drinks could save more than £21 on the regular price, is an offer exclusively for SPC Members, the company’s loyalty programme.

The SPC Membership allows customers to earn points for every pound they spend all year round and additional perks and rewards, the next which will be on the Festive Menu launching 26th November.

Those who sign up will be able to enjoy a 20% discount of the festive offering, when having three courses on the festive menu between 26th November and 5th December

The Seafood Pub Company’s slow-cooked lamb with buttered mashed potato, roasted roots and red wine and thyme sauce.

Membership is free to join and open to everybody, allowing points to be earned on food, drink and accommodation. Just for signing up to SPC Membership, customers will earn a £5 voucher.

For more details and to join, simply visit www.seafoodpubcompany.com/loyalty

“We appreciate the loyalty our regulars show us all year round and we like to offer something back, both short and longer-term, to thank them,” said Managing Director, Joycelyn Neve.

“At a time when the cost of living worries so many people, removing taxes on our products every Monday to our members will hopefully encourage people to treat themselves to a meal or a few drinks with family and friends – and we will absorb the tax they would normally pay.”

The Seafood Pub Company properties in Lancashire are The Alma Inn (Laneshawbridge), The Forest (Fence), The Derby Arms (Longridge), The Farmers Arms (Great Eccleston) and The Hesketh Arms (Rufford).