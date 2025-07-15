A new report reveals how badly constipation affects the nation

A new report has revealed the “Constipation State of the Nation”, highlighting the widespread prevalence and impact constipation is having on the health of adults in the UK.

Staggeringly, 84% of people in the UK have experienced constipation in the last year, yet approximately 60% struggle to adequately identify the main symptoms of constipation and more than 40% don’t realise that unmanaged constipation can mean it gets even harder to poo.

Many people often suffer in silence and are unaware of how and when to treat constipation, that’s according to research commissioned by Movicol.

Despite high profile public campaigns in recent years, the report reveals high levels of stigma remain when it comes to discussing topics around bowel health.

Over one third of people surveyed say they feel uncomfortable discussing their poo habits with family or friends. In fact, people in the UK feel more comfortable talking about politics, money, and religion than their poo habits.

Brad Read, Global Medical Director from Movicol, says: “It’s vital we break down the stigma around constipation and encourage open communications to normalise conversations around bowel health. It’s important people do not to ignore the early signs of constipation, as the longer you wait, the harder it can be to get things moving again.”

Regional disparities were revealed too with higher levels of constipation in the North than the South of the UK. The North East of England has the highest proportion of people who are often constipated, with 20% experiencing constipation all the time or frequently in the past year, compared to Greater London, which has the lowest rate at only 10%.

The report showed the significant impact constipation also has on both physical and mental wellbeing, as well as its surprising effect on productivity.

Approximately 25% of people in the UK have missed work due to being constipated and on average people spend 13 minutes longer in the toilet per day when constipated.

54.3% of people in the UK agreed that having a satisfying poo improves their mental health, highlighting how constipation can disrupt day-to-day routines and impact overall wellbeing.

Mr Read said: “The Constipation State of the Nation Report has shone a light on an often-ignored health issue. Many patients still feel embarrassed discussing these types of problems with healthcare professionals. These results are a wake-up call and highlight the urgent need for greater awareness and access to effective solutions. It's important to remember that constipation is treatable and early treatment can prevent it getting worse, saving you time and discomfort.”