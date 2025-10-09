‘A glass of wine a day!’ Ilkley care home resident, 105, shares secret to long life

105-year-old resident at a care home in Ilkley marks her birthday

A 105-year-old resident at a care home in Ilkley has marked her birthday by sharing advice for leading a long and happy life.

Eillen Warham, who lives at Care UK’s Mayfield View on Lower Railway Road, celebrated the latest milestone of her centenarian status with balloons, banners and a delicious cake organised by team members, followed by a relaxing facial treatment in the home’s spa.

She was thrilled to be surrounded by family and friends as they came together to mark her momentous day – and she even passed on some of her wisdom.

When asked for her secret to living a long and rewarding life, Eillen simply said: “Never give up and have a glass of wine!”

Born in Cheshire, Eillen landed her first job at just 14 at Whyman’s before working as a secretary from 1945 until her retirement.

In 1936 she met her sweetheart, Joe, and the couple were married in 1943. Together, the pair raised four sons, who later brought their grandchildren into the family.

As a fitness enthusiast, Eillen had many hobbies in her youth including cycling, swimming and rugby.

Since moving to Mayfield View in 2019, she has still enjoyed getting out in nature for regular walks.

Katie Cliff, Home Manager at Mayfield View, said: “We had a wonderful time celebrating Eillen’s 105th birthday.

"She has led such an incredible life, so it was lovely to hear stories from her youth.

“Everything we do is centred around our ethos of ensuring residents live active and fulfilling lives – and Eillen’s milestone birthday party was no exception. It was lovely to celebrate and raise a glass of wine, of course, on her big day.”