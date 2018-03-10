Yorkshire nostalgia: Pannal station house turned pub turned Co-op

Residents in Pannal, near Harrogate, complained over plans to turn the local station house into a £200,000 restaurant with a Victorian-style theme.

It was the brainchild of 25-year-old developer Paul Eckart, who invited people to a public meeting to discuss his plans.

He told the meeting: “It is not my intention to run a boozer with yobs coming in but a dining set-up over two levels. He said the upper class restaurant would be called The Signal Box.

One resident said he would not be able to open his windows during the summer because of the noise. Another said the access road was too narrow and dangerous.

Developers said they could put hedges up to act as sound barriers and added they did not anticipate a huge influx of traffic.

Others spoke in favour of the plans, with one woman saying she praised anyone who had the guts to take on such a project in order to provide an amenity in the area. Another resident in favour of the scheme said the first thing he would do would be to contact the rates office to demand a reduction in his rates.

The building went on to be The Harwood pub and is now a branch of the Co-op supermarket.