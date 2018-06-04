Leeds nostalgia: Louis Armstrong jets into Leeds... in 1968

Leeds, June 15, 1968, Leeds Bradford Airport: Enrico Tomass, seven, greets Louis Armstrong with a tune on his trumpet and the great Satchmo Listens critically.

Louis Armstrong and the All Stars were appearing at Batley Variety Club, which managed to attract some of the biggest names in showbusiness into the heart of the Heavy Woollen District.

Others who played there included Tom Jones, Lulu, Roy Orbison and Shirley Bassey, all of whom were at the height of their careers. Showman James Corrigan managed to do what many others had attempted by creating a club which drew in the stars of the day. His ethos was to put the star at the centre, catering for their every whim.

Corrigan came from a fairground family but he had a vision of attracting big names to the North of England. He was a perfectionist and demanded 110 per cent from those who worked for him.

The club flourished until the 1980s, when others began copying his fomula. It became The Frontier nightclub until 2016, when it was turned into a gym.

Our second picture was taken on June 18, 1968 at the Carnegie College of Physical Education at Beckett Park, Leeds.

Stuart Scott, of Halifax and Carnegie College, is shown trying out the new inflatable landing area for the pole vault.

The caption on the back of the picture helpfully adds: “This is designed for assisting pole vaulters during indoor training, but may become increasingly popular for use at outdoor meetings - provided athletics promoters can raise the cost of about £400.”

