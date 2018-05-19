Leeds nostalgia: Armley Gaol dubbed overcrowded in 1988... 30 years on, prison inspectors say it still has a problem

Have your say

Armley Gaol was put at the top of the league table for overcrowded jails in Britain.

In March this year, inspectors branded HMP Leeds “violent, unsafe and severely overcrowded”.

A new tropical house and

butterfly house, which created the well-known Tropical World complex in the Canal Gardens

at Roundhay, Leeds, was

opened on May 3. The centre proved a great success and was extended in 1993.

Harry Ramsden’s world famous fish and chip ship at White Cross in Guiseley was taken over by Merryweathers in a deal worth £7m.

Rugby player Philip Christopher won the coveted Yorkshire Evening Post Good Citizen of the Month award

and earned the praise of the Lord Mayor of Leeds after he moved into action to help a young police officer struggling with a burglar.