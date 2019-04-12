Leeds fans queue for FA Cup final

Leeds, Elland Road, April 7, 1970.

This shows fans queuing at the West Stand Ticket Office for FA Cup final tickets. Leeds lost the FA Cup final 2-1 to Chelsea, following a 2-2 draw on April 11. These pictures from the day bring back memories of United's glory days.

London, Wembley, April 11, 1970, FA Cup Final, Chelsea v Leeds United. Don Revie leads out Leeds United.

London, Wembley, April 11, 1970, FA. Cup Final. Chelsea v Leeds United: the Crowd and Leeds fans.

April 1970 and Leeds fans back The Mighty Whites

Mick Jones is attended to by Les Cocker after being injured on April 11, 1970 during the FA Cup final

.Mick Jones scores Leed's second goal.