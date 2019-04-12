Leeds fans queue for FA Cup final Leeds, Elland Road, April 7, 1970: West Stand Ticket Office, queuing for Cup tickets Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds, Elland Road, April 7, 1970. This shows fans queuing at the West Stand Ticket Office for FA Cup final tickets. Leeds lost the FA Cup final 2-1 to Chelsea, following a 2-2 draw on April 11. These pictures from the day bring back memories of United's glory days. London, Wembley, April 11, 1970, FA Cup Final, Chelsea v Leeds United. Don Revie leads out Leeds United. London, Wembley, April 11, 1970, FA. Cup Final. Chelsea v Leeds United: the Crowd and Leeds fans. April 1970 and Leeds fans back The Mighty Whites Mick Jones is attended to by Les Cocker after being injured on April 11, 1970 during the FA Cup final .Mick Jones scores Leed's second goal. Terry Cooper of Leeds in action in April 1970. The seven lost wonders of Leeds