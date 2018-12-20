Leeds schoolboy tackles three charity challenges after surviving tumour operation

His lust for life has not been diminished despite battling a cancerous tumour under his ribs.

And now nine-year-old schoolboy Nathan Barton-Kennedy, who had the sarcoma removed three years ago, is tackling three charity challenges with a difference.

Nathan Barton-Kennedy, aged nine, with parents RIchard and Rachel, before having his hair cut at Bliss Salon in Morley.

Nathan, a pupil at Morley Victoria Primary School, had his blond, shoulder length hair chopped off for the Candlelighters charity at the Bliss Salon in Morley.

His hair will be given to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children without hair.

Nathan said: “Throughout my journey, my family and I have received brilliant support from Candlelighters childhood cancer charity and I want to help them continue their amazing work.

"In 2015, I was diagnosed with a rare Sarcoma tumour, plexiform fibrohistiocytic tumour after I had a lump removed from my torso. I had further surgery and I am followed up by the amazing Dr Bob at Leeds General Infirmary Children’s Oncology Unit.

Nathan Barton-Kennedy, ine, with his long hair before he gets the chop. He had been growing his hair since March 2017.

"I decided to complete three challenges to raise money for them. The first was walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks, which I did in July 2017.

"For the second challenge I have been growing my hair since May 2017 and decided to cut it off. My lovely locks will go to the Little Princess Trust and I would like to raise as much as possible in sponsorship for Candlelighters, so please support me if you can - every penny will help.

"My family and I do everything we can to promote Candlelighters and tell people about the brilliant work that they do."

Nathan Barton-Kennedy, gets the chop, with stylist Suzi Preston at Bliss salon in Morley, an dparetns Rachel and Richard.

Next year the youngster is planning to tackle the National Three Peaks with his engineer father Richard.

His mum Rachel Kennedy, from Morley, said: “He is an amazing and resilient little boy with a huge heart. It has been humbling to hear him say: ‘I didn’t die, did I?’ We are so very proud of him. He is back to running around like any other boy his age.

“There is no evidence of any cancer, and although we have had a few scares since he had the operation during tests, he really is doing remarkably well.

"We still have to have check ups in future."

Nathan Barton-Kennedy checks out his new style, after having his long hair cut at the Bliss salon in Morley on 20 December, 2018.

Candlelighters supports families facing children's cancer in Yorkshire. They get involved in all sorts of different projects to help ordinary families who are facing extraordinary circumstances.

To donate to Nathan's fund see: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NathansChallenge